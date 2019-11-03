3.7 quake shakes The Geysers area

A small earthquake struck The Geysers on Saturday, near the origin of the Kincade fire that has been burning in Sonoma County since Oct. 23.

The magnitude 3.7 temblor happened about 6:05 a.m. and was centered near the Sonoma-Lake County line in the Mayacamas Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was generally felt in the immediate area but not further south in the more populated areas of Sonoma County, the USGS’s website said.

The area near The Geysers geothermal field is seismically active and frequently sees clusters of small quakes.