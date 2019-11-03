Firefighters on Kincade fire reach 76% containment, all evacuees permitted return home

The army of firefighters still working to get full control of the Kincade fire burning near the Sonoma-Lake County line gained more ground overnight into Sunday.

Containment grew to 76% by morning, according to Cal Fire. That’s the strongest grip the force of still nearly 4,000 firefighters has had on the massive wildfire — the largest in Sonoma County history — since it sparked and quickly spread on the night of Oct. 23 northeast of Geyserville.

Firefighters continue to build containment line in steep, more rural terrain that is more challenging to hand crews on the fire’s eastern flank near Lake County. Crews are still targeting Thursday for full containment of the Kincade fire, which has burned 77,758 acres of land, or about 121 square miles, but not grown in size since Thursday night.

At 3 p.m., Cal Fire announced the few areas still under mandatory evacuation had been reduced to warning status, allowing the 900 or so residents who still hadn’t made it home to finally return. The areas where people had been barred from heading back included Shiloh Ridge outside of Windsor, Mark West Springs, Franz Valley, Knights Valley and Mount St. Helena.

The development means all of the estimated 186,000 people who were forced to evacuate during the height of the incident, or more than a third of the county’s population, are now able to go home.

“This brings it down to zero,” said Barry Dugan, spokesman for the county’s emergency operation center. “They’ll go to a warning for 24 hours, and then after that it’ll be completely an all-clear.”

To assist fire crews in getting around, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office earlier requested that members of the community limit driving today between Mark West Springs Road and Petrified Forest Road between 7 and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

