80 percent contained, mop up continues on Kincade fire

Firefighters have the Kincade fire 80 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Ongoing success on led to all residents being allowed home on Sunday as county officials eased final mandatory evacuation orders to evacuation warnings for areas near the fire.

The progress also allowed more firefighters to leave, either heading to home counties or to help on fires burning elsewhere.

As of Monday morning, the firefighting force was at 3,246, with 265 engines, 37 water tenders, 3 helicopters, 79 hand crews and 26 dozers. The large remaining crew is an indication of the extensive mop up work still to be done.

The fire started about 9:30 p.m., Oct. 23 and burned it’s way to county history as the largest wildfire, at 77,758 acres with the most evacuations, at 186,000 residents. The fire took 174 homes and 11 businesses. There were no fatalities but four firefighters were injured.

The cause remained under investigation by Cal Fire, but PG&E has acknowledged equipment failure up in The Geysers, near where the fire started, at the time the fire started.

As of Monday morning about 900 customers remained without electricity in the fire’s footprint and crews have started assessing the repair needs, said Deanna Contreras, PG&E spokeswoman. Those customers are in Sonoma County as well as Middletown and Calistoga.

Also Monday, nearly 4,000 power company customers remained without natural gas, of the original 24,600 customers whose gas was cut off as a fire prevention tactic. Crews remained in the Windsor and Healdsburg areas Monday working on gas restoration. They need a resident home to allow them inside to be able to light pilot lights and deal with any repairs.

A warming center at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson Street in Healdsburg will stay open around‑the‑clock until gas is restored, Contreras said.

The outages stemmed from the fire and precautionary steps taken by PG&E All Santa Rosa schools opened Monday morning, after a week of closure.

Most schools elsewhere in the county also opened. A handful in the fire area, however remained closed for a few days or the week ahead.

Geyserville Unified School District officials reported school would be closed all week. Healdsburg Unified School District and Mark West Union School District will be closed Monday and Tuesday but Wednesday wasn’t yet clear.

Windsor Unified School District will close Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and open on Thursday.

