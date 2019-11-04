CHP: Jeep driver crossed into path of Cal Fire SUV in fatal Lakeville Highway crash

The CHP Monday said a fatal crash on Lakeville Highway was caused when a Jeep driver crossed double yellow lines into the path of a Cal Fire SUV causing the two to collide nearly head on.

The Jeep driver was thrown from his roofless vehicle, landing down an embankment off the side of the highway, said CHP Officer David deRutte. The man was dead when first responders arrived.

His name wasn’t available Monday, as his identity remained unconfirmed, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office. Whether the driver was using a seat belt wasn’t known, deRutte said.

Cal Fire’s Assistant Region Chief George Morris, 42, of Sacramento was headed south about 2:30 p.m. on the two‑lane highway. Near Old Lakeville Highway Road No. 1, the northbound Jeep shifted lanes, deRutte said.

“The Jeep just went to the left over the lines. The Cal Fire guy did try to move, but couldn’t avoid it,” the CHP officer said.

Morris had minor‑ to moderate injuries, deRutte said.

The impact totaled both vehicles.

The crash happened just ahead of the Friday afternoon commute, and forced the closure of that stretch of Lakeville Highway for about six hours.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.