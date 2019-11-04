Subscribe

Apple commits $2.5 billion to combat California housing crisis

November 4, 2019, 8:47AM
CUPERTINO — Apple has committed $2.5 billion to ease California's housing crisis, eclipsing similar pledges by fellow Silicon Valley giants Google and Facebook to address a lack of affordable housing in the region they call home.

Apple's pledge Monday includes a $1 billion fund to build new homes for households with low to moderate incomes and a $1 billion homebuyer mortgage assistance fund.

It also includes $300 million to make Apple-owned land in San Jose available for affordable housing; a $150 million partnership with a San Francisco Bay Area nonprofit to support new affordable housing projects with long-term forgivable loans and grants; and $50 million to address homelessness in the region.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday called Apple's pledge an "unparalleled financial commitment to affordable housing," adding he hopes other companies follow its lead. The Democratic governor has urged tech companies to pitch in to ease a crisis in which there are far fewer homes and apartments than necessary to house the state's nearly 40 million people.

The state has also enacted new laws aimed at boosting funding for affordable housing and easing development restrictions.

Adding to the crisis in the Bay Area is that it has been swamped with affluent tech workers, leading to bidding wars for the limited supply of homes in cities such as Cupertino, where Apple is headquartered.

Google and Facebook this year each promised $1 billion to help address high housing costs and a shortage of supply.

