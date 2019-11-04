DUI suspect crashes in Santa Rosa Creek, sparks grass fires

A suspected drunken driver crashed into the Santa Rosa Creek late Saturday night, flipping his pickup, starting two small grass fires and causing an oil leak into the creek, according to authorities.

Santa Rosa officers arrested Luis Alberto Arreaga, 29, of Santa Rosa, who they suspected was extremely intoxicated at about three times the legal limit of 0.08 blood‑alcohol percent, according to a preliminary test, said Santa Rosa police Lt. John Snetsinger.

Firefighters put out the fires on the shoulder of Montgomery Drive and called for a hazardous materials’ response for the spilling oil, said Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Matt Dahl.

The 8:40 p.m. crash happened in the 4800 block of Montgomery Drive, near Mission Boulevard in east Santa Rosa.

Arreaga ran off the road, hit a power pole, knocking down lines and sparking the fires, Snetsinger said. The man’s truck then went over the edge and dropped about 25 feet down the steep embankment to the creek below, landing on its roof.

The driver was able to get out on his own and wasn’t injured. He was at the crash scene when officers arrived and they arrested him on suspicion of drunken driving and driving with a blood-alcohol level higher than 0.08 percent.

A tow truck pulled the pickup out of the creek and the route was closed during the night for PG&E repairs to the pole and lines.

