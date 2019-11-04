Subscribe

Lemoore officer kills friend and self, wounds father during birthday party

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 4, 2019, 8:55AM
Updated 4 hours ago

FRESNO — Authorities in California say an off-duty law enforcement officer killed a police officer and critically wounded his father before killing himself in a shooting during a birthday party.

Kings County sheriff's detectives say 32-year-old Ramiro Trevino Jr. died after fatally shooting 31-year-old Johnathan Diaz and critically wounding 58-year-old Ramiro Trevino Sr. Saturday in Hanford.

Authorities say Diaz was a Lemoore police officer and a friend of Trevino Jr., who worked as a Kings County welfare fraud investigator.

Investigators say the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. at the party for the elder Trevino in the community about 33 miles (53 kilometers) south of Fresno.

Detectives say the two men intervened in a fight between Trevino Jr. and his girlfriend and soon after he armed himself with more than one gun.

