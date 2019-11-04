Subscribe

Metal bar falls off big rig near Sacramento, impales woman in car behind it

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 4, 2019, 9:57AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — Authorities in Northern California say a woman was impaled in the leg over the weekend when a large metal bar fell off a moving big rig on a highway near Sacramento.

KCRA-TV reports the California Highway Patrol says an unidentified big rig was traveling north on Highway 99 Saturday when the bar fell into the roadway.

The CHP says the bar bounced and went through a Chevrolet Impala driving behind the truck. Officials say the bar went through the car's engine compartment and into the front passenger area, where it struck the woman in the right leg.

Officials say the driver stopped and dialed 911 but the driver of the big rig did not stop.

CHP officers and firefighters responded and the woman was taken to a hospital.

___

Information from: KCRA-TV.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine