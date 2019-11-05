Some ways to get help in Sonoma County after the Kincade fire

Tens of thousands of Sonoma County residents were forced to evacuate during the Kincade fire, unsure of what would happen to their homes as the blaze grew.

Now that mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted, many displaced residents are in need of assistance. Some have gone weeks without a paycheck, while others may not be able to afford replacing the spoiled food in their refrigerators.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the Kincade fire and is in need of financial support, a place to shower or fresh food to cook, here's a list of the organizations and fundraisers that could help.

Financial Assistance and Shelters

Russian River Alliance

Russian River Alliance is part of an ongoing workforce fund that started as a homeless prevention effort. In the wake of the February 2019 floods, the fund began accommodating residents recovering from disasters.

Organizer Jennifer Wertz notes that workers were displaced just as rents were due on the first of the month. Grants of up to $300 may be available beginning Monday, Nov. 4, to qualified applicants, who must work at least 20 hours a week.

They also are seeking donations to fund small emergency cash grants to help cover lost wages and evacuation costs for workers making $15 an hour or less.

You can contact Wertz at 707-483-7038 or email the alliance at russianriveralliance@gmail.com for more information.

UndocuFund

The UndocuFund for Fire Relief in Sonoma County, managed by Graton Day Labor Center, North Bay Organizing Project and North Bay Jobs with Justice, is providing direct funding for fire-related expenses to undocumented immigrants and their families in Sonoma County.

You can apply for assistance through this fund here.

United Way of Wine Country

United Way has opened the Kincade Fire Emergency Relief & Recovery Fund to help in the immediate aftermath of the fire.



You can reach out to Rich Rhodes with United Way for further information at 707-528-4485 ext. 102 or rich.rhodes@unitedwaywinecountry.org.



Latino Community Foundation

The Latino Community Foundation has reactivated its NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund in response to the Kincade fire. The fund supports nonprofits that include Corazon Healdsburg, North Bay Organizing Project and Nuestra Comunidad, which are providing essential services to Latino immigrants and farmworkers impacted by the fire.

For more information about shelters, supportive services and the local nonprofits that organize them, you can contact the Latino Community Foundation at 415-236-4020 or email them at info@latinocf.org.

Food Distribution and Other Services

The Redwood Empire Food Bank

The Redwood Empire Food Bank has deployed its emergency response program, Station 3990. These distributions are open to anyone in need of food. You can find food distribution sites here.

If you wish to donate food, the Redwood Empire Food Bank is currently accepting food donations at their main facility at 3990 Brickway Blvd. in Santa Rosa. They also have donation sites throughout Sonoma County, listed here.

Sonoma Family Meal

Founded by SMI dining editor Heather Irwin, Sonoma Family Meal has served more than 200,000 meals to fire survivors since 2017. The nonprofit is also an emergency disaster response kitchen and is now serving Kincade fire victims and evacuees.

If you or anyone you know is in need of ongoing meal assistance following the Kincade fire, you can fill out an application here.

Jewish Community Free Clinic

The Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa offers completely free medical and mental health services at their facility on Montgomery Drive across the street from Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. There are no eligibility requirements, and they don't discriminate based on any factor.

Visit the clinic’s website for more information about services.

COTS

﻿COTS welcomes evacuees to visit their Mary Isaak Center (900 Hopper Street, Petaluma) for showers, laundry, meals and phone charging. All services are free and meals include breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For more information about their hours of operation and services, click here.

Did we miss something? Let us know of any other organizations and fundraisers that may help those affected by the Kincade fire in the comments below or by emailing onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.