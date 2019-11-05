Memorial services for chef Evelyn Cheatham scheduled Friday

Fellow chefs and other admirers of Evelyn Cheatham will host a celebration of her life on Friday in Geyserville.

Cheatham, a grand-hearted star of the Sonoma County food scene and founder of the Worth Our Weight culinary apprentice program and cafe, died Thursday in her sleep. She was 66.

The celebration of her life is from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at chef and friend Domenica Catteli’s restaurant in the heart of Geyserville. The food will be a potluck by local chefs and apprentices.

The gathering will take place outside Catelli’s restaurant, so it’s advisable to dress in layers. The hosts invite winemakers who will participate to bring along a bottle to share. Because parking is limited in Geyserville, carpooling is strongly suggested.

Cheatham began mentoring young people and teaching them food-service and life skills while working with detainees of the Sonoma County Probation Camp more than 20 years ago.

She subsequently opened Worth Our Weight, or WOW, a apprentice program that ran a popular, weekends-only cafe in the Montgomery Village area of Santa Rosa.

She closed WOW a year ago, saying that patronage fell off at the cafe after the firestorms of 2017, and there were teens and young adults interested in becoming apprentices.

At the time of her death she was being treated for high blood pressure tied to a tumor on her adrenal valve.

She was set to undergo surgery in December.