Sutter hospital in Santa Rosa reopens Monday after Kincade fire closure

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 4, 2019, 10:27PM
Updated 5 hours ago

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital in north Santa Rosa reopened Monday after a widespread county evacuation for the Kincade fire forced it to close for more than a week.

Both Sutter and Kaiser Permanente hospital, also in north Santa Rosa, were had close and relocate their patients when the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office issued the largest evacuation order in county history because of the fast-moving Kincade fire.

Sutter is an 84-bed hospital, which includes outpatient and emergency room services. It evacuated 97 patients Oct. 26, and had to go through a number of steps to meet state licensing and public health standards before reopening for patients, including cleaning the building.

The Kaiser medical center reopened over the weekend. Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital was the only city hospital that stayed open during the blaze.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

