Kincade fire containment now 84 percent

Cal Fire officials early Tuesday upped the containment percentage on the Kincade fire to 84 percent, reporting steady progress in efforts to finish off Sonoma County’s largest blaze.

Tuesday’s report by fire officials indicated the containment had improved by two percent overnight. Full containment still was expected by Thursday on the 77,758‑acre fire.

Inside the fire zone — which includes about 120 square miles — 405 structures remain threatened, including 350 homes, according to Cal Fire.

Overnight, another nearly 200 firefighters also were released to head home, dropping the firefighting force Tuesday to 2,128.

The remaining evacuation orders were lifted Monday and officials now are working on debris removal plans.

PG&E Tuesday reported about 1,300 customers still remain without natural gas. A portion of those haven’t been restored as people haven’t been home when crews arrived, said Deanna Contreras, company spokeswoman. Crews will remain in Healdsburg and Windsor in the next few days to light pilot lights for customers still without gas.

The company turned off gas to 24,600 customers on Oct. 27 during the fire as a precaution. It came at a time of freezing morning temperatures and many were without heat due to the gas outage for several days. Residents also have complained that they’ve felt forced to stay home for days, fearing they would miss utility crews and further delay getting their gas back on.

The remaining customers without electricity on Tuesday numbered 763 — all customers inside the fire zone. About 250 customers got their lights back Monday night as crews continued replacing and repairing power lines, Contreras said.

Hundreds of customers were expected to have electricity back Tuesday with further repairs, she said.

