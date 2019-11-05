Police: Santa Rosa officer hurt in hit‑and‑run crash

A Santa Rosa police officer was injured early Tuesday in a crash involving a hit‑and‑run driver, according to police.

The crash, just before 8 a.m., happened on Highway 12 near Middle Rincon Valley Road. A woman pulled out of a driveway into the path of the officer and they collided, said Santa Rosa traffic Sgt. Summer Gloeckner.

The officer radioed in that he’d been in a collision and might have a head injury. Arriving officers found the injured officer but the second driver wasn’t there and the investigation started as a felony hit‑and‑run.

Witnesses to the crash aided officers and Gloeckner said the suspect driver later returned to the scene.

The officer was treated and taken to a hospital. His injuries weren’t believed to be life threatening, she said.

The impact totaled both the patrol SUV and the other vehicle.

