Subscribe

Police: Santa Rosa officer hurt in hit‑and‑run crash

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 5, 2019, 10:21AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Santa Rosa police officer was injured early Tuesday in a crash involving a hit‑and‑run driver, according to police.

The crash, just before 8 a.m., happened on Highway 12 near Middle Rincon Valley Road. A woman pulled out of a driveway into the path of the officer and they collided, said Santa Rosa traffic Sgt. Summer Gloeckner.

The officer radioed in that he’d been in a collision and might have a head injury. Arriving officers found the injured officer but the second driver wasn’t there and the investigation started as a felony hit‑and‑run.

Witnesses to the crash aided officers and Gloeckner said the suspect driver later returned to the scene.

The officer was treated and taken to a hospital. His injuries weren’t believed to be life threatening, she said.

The impact totaled both the patrol SUV and the other vehicle.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine