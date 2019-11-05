Safari West wildlife park reopening Wednesday in Sonoma County after Kincade fire closure

Safari West, a popular wildlife park in the foothills of the Mayacamas Mountains, is reopening Wednesday after closing for more than a week due to the Kincade fire.

The fire came within a mile of the giraffe farm at the northern end of the park, but Cal Fire was able to safely hold the line, said park spokeswoman Aphrodite Caserta. None of the park’s 900 animals were harmed or evacuated.

“We were certainly very vigilant that night,” she said.

Safari West uses a shelter-in-place policy, and several staff members remained there to make hourly assessments in case fire containment was lost and the animals needed to be placed in crates, Caserta said.

“Our pastures have very little fuel,” she said. “They’re grazed. The safest place for them to be is in our own pastures.”

The 400-acre park, east of Mark West Springs, closed Oct. 26 when the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office upgraded evacuation warnings to a mandatory order when the southeastern edge of the now 77,000-acre blaze encroached on the property.

First responders used the Safari West parking lot on Franz Valley Road for their morning meetings, Caserta said.

