Placer County deputies free bear from Lake Tahoe dumpster

DAVID CARACCIO
SACRAMENTO BEE
November 5, 2019, 11:23AM

Placer County sheriff’s deputies encounter so many bears in dumpsters, houses and other places that they know them by name.

And each rescue is unique in its own special way. On Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, two deputies freed a massive bear nicknamed T-Shirt from a dumpster. The bear’s name comes from the white patch of fur on his chest, according to the sheriff’s office.

A video posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, shows the rescue of T-Shirt from the Kings Beach dumpster. When T-Shirt first pops his head out, he gives an approaching officer a scare, but the two deputies endure and eventually get the bear to climb out. With the beep of the patrol car horn, T-Shirt flees.

