Ranch fire in Tehama County nearly quadruples in size in a day

MICHAEL MCGOUGH
THE SACRAMENTO BEE
November 5, 2019, 12:51PM
Updated 3 hours ago

More than 1,000 firefighters continue to battle a wildfire burning in a remote area of Tehama County that has nearly quadrupled in size between Monday and Tuesday mornings, now burning more than three square miles.

The Ranch fire, burning about 25 miles southwest of Red Bluff, is now 2,000 acres and is 15 percent contained as of a Tuesday morning incident update by Cal Fire, up from 550 acres and 10 percent containment the previous morning.

One person has been injured in connection with the fire, according to the Cal Fire website. No further details were available, and it was not clear whether the injured party was a civilian or emergency personnel.

The fire ignited early Sunday afternoon near Colyer Springs and Raglin Ridge roads. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation advisory for the immediate area.

