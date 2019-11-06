Woman seriously injured after being hit by car while crossing Petaluma street

A woman who was struck by a pickup truck when she crossed a Petaluma street on Monday may die from her injuries, police said.

The collision occurred about 2:10 p.m. Monday, when the driver of a Ford F-150 was turning left from a driveway to go north onto North McDowell Boulevard, said Lt. Brian Miller of the Petaluma Police Department. The pedestrian, who was not near a crosswalk, tried to cross the street from the east side, just south of Ross Street, and was struck by the truck as it was turning. The truck’s driver had not anticipated the woman might try to cross the street at the spot of the crash, Miller said.

The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released to the public, was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Miller said.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be involved in the crash, Miller said.

Investigators are following up with people who may have witnessed the crash, which closed North McDowell Boulevard for much of Monday afternoon. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Officer Mike Pierre at 707-781-1208.

