88 percent containment for Kincade fire

Two weeks since the Kincade fire broke out in Sonoma County, destroying 174 homes and burning 77,758 acres, firefighters have it 88 percent contained, Cal Fire officials said Wednesday.

Officials Wednesday continued to predict firefighters would gain the remaining 12 percent with another day’s work, and that full containment would occur Thursday.

About 1,400 firefighters Wednesday remained on the effort.

