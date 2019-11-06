Lake County crash kills pedestrian

A pedestrian walking along a Lake County highway Tuesday night was killed after he walked in front of an approaching vehicle, according to the CHP.

The 58‑year‑old Nice man died at the scene, CHP Officer Joel Skeen said in a news release.

Officers investigating the fatal crash said the victim had been walking on the south shoulder of the north Clear Lake highway near Hudson Avenue in Nice when he started to cross the highway.

Driver Robert Baireuther, 85, of Lucerne was traveling about 35 mph when the pedestrian moved directly into his path, Skeen said. Baireuther’s 1975 Chevrolet struck the man, knocking him to the side of the road.

The driver, who wasn’t injured, stopped and asked another driver to call for help, the CHP said.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday. The victim’s name wasn’t released pending notification of his family, the CHP said.

