Police arrest woman in stabbing of pregnant Ukiah teen

Ukiah police are seeking information regarding the stabbing of a pregnant Ukiah teen during an altercation over hair‑styling equipment.

The 17-year-old victim and 18‑year‑old suspect got into an argument Friday afternoon while at a southwest Ukiah apartment on Village Circle, said Ukiah police Lt. Cedric Crook.

“Basically it seems to be a fight regarding a hair straightener,” Crook said.

The argument escalated and the victim was stabbed in the neck with a short‑bladed knife, Crook said. The victim, who is five months pregnant, was flown to an out-of-county hospital due to her injury, was hospitalized and later released.

Officers arrested Shira Jessie Adams, 18, of Willits, suspecting her of attempted murder for the stabbing, police said.

Adams was booked into the Mendocino County Jail with bail set at $250,000.

Adams is the girlfriend of the victim’s older brother, Crook said. There were others at the home during the altercation. Detectives Wednesday continued to investigate how the violence occurred.

A knife suspected of being used was found, described as having a fixed, 3½‑inch blade, Crook said.

The lieutenant asked anyone with information to contact officers at 707‑463‑6262.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.