Commercial Dungeness crab season along the Sonoma and Central Coast delayed one week

The start of this year’s commercial Dungeness crab season in ocean waters off the Sonoma and Central Coast will be delayed a week until Nov. 22.

California Fish and Wildlife Director Charles “Chuck” Bonham announced the decision late Tuesday.

The move is intended to give endangered humpback and blue whales more time to leave coastal fishing grounds before the crabbing fleet deploys thousands of crab pots in waters that could be traveled by migrating marine animals, putting them at rick of potential entanglement.

The season has traditionally started Nov. 15 south of the Mendocino County line, launching a frenzied harvest that accounts for a significant part of many fishermen and women’s annual income, as they fulfill demand for the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year markets.

But under a settlement reached last spring in a lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity after a spike in whale entanglements during 2015, 201616 and 20117, Bonham is required to make periodic assessments of the threat of entanglement and adjust fishing opportunity accordingly.

Bonham had proposed delaying the crab season until Nov. 23, but settled on Nov. 22. Each allows commercial crabbers and opportunity to supply crab for Thanksgiving.

