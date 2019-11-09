Sonoma County studies take issue with wine industry’s expansion, scrutinizing traffic, events

Sonoma County wineries should bear the bulk of the responsibility for improving relations with rural neighbors, according to a pair of recently released county studies calling for fewer events, more coordination and a higher standard of review for new or expanding wineries.

The studies, which waded into the county’s most persistent land-use fight, encompass three of the most popular wine growing and tasting areas: Dry Creek Valley and Westside Road, as well as Sonoma Valley. In the reports, GHD, a private company with offices in Santa Rosa and Walnut Creek, looked at traffic counts, crashes and other symptoms of a long-running battle over the character of rural Sonoma County and expansion of its signature industry.

The reports include some of the strongest criticism of the industry to emerge from the county’s prolonged look at wineries’ rural footprint, including the profusion of events and promotional activities now held by many winemakers. About 450 wineries exist in unincorporated Sonoma County.

Many in the wine industry are not convinced of the need for more strict regulations.

DaVero Farms and Winery owner Ridgely Evers said it’s about balance. The No. 1 problem is a lack of enforcement for current rules, he said. And bad actors will ignore more restrictive rules just like they do now, he added.

“This is a classic issue that you run into any time you intermingle residents and commerce,” said Evers, a 35-year county resident whose winery sits at Dry Creek Road and Westside Road, near the epicenter of the fight. “If you look at it from that perspective, obviously the right thing is some kind of balance.”

But neighbors say the study recommendations don’t go far enough to reduce cumulative impacts, and say many of the suggestions already are standard practice for nearly the past decade.

Judith Olney, co-chairwoman of Preserve Rural Sonoma County and chairwoman of the Westside Community Association, two organizations at odds with continued winery growth in rural areas, said recommendations like expanded shuttle service could actually increase traffic.

And she worries about undue influence from industry leaders, who want to authorize more winery events — and with them, more traffic, Olney said.

Separately, draft guidelines for new winery rules will be released next week, and will first make their way to an advisory committee for the Sonoma Valley for a Nov. 20 meeting, Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin said Friday.

The draft guidelines were largely written by small, stakeholder groups that gained access to the impact studies only on Wednesday, Permit Sonoma spokeswoman Maggie Fleming said, so it’s unlikely the preliminary guidelines will fully incorporate study recommendations.

In both Dry Creek Valley and Sonoma Valley, the studies make about a dozen recommendations, including requirements for transportation studies for any new development or permit renewal, provisions for robust communication ahead of large events, limits on the number of events and mandates that the busiest wineries contract with charter bus companies to reduce traffic.

Gorin, whose district encompasses Sonoma Valley, said she agrees with the thrust of the recommendations. It’s “absolutely” time for the industry to step up, she said.

Olney said county leaders must address public safety concerns now. Traffic volume and crash numbers already have surpassed the study, she said. And the danger will only increase, she said.