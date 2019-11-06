Subscribe

Tell us: What's the strangest thing you grabbed evacuating the Kincade fire?

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 6, 2019, 11:47AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Two years after the deadly 2017 wildfires tore through Sonoma County, the Kincade fire forced almost 200,000 local residents to grab their belongings and quickly evacuate their homes.

There's nothing funny about natural disasters, but sometimes it's helpful to find humor during frightening situations. That's why, in 2017, Shana Berger Van Cleave of Santa Rosa posted in Santa Rosa Firestorm update, asking the Facebook group what was the most random thing they grabbed while evacuating.

Answers ranged from "Harry Potter" books to dirty laundry. See other answers here.

We want to know what is the strangest thing you grabbed while evacuating the Kincade fire. Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with your name, city of residence and what you grabbed in just a few sentences.

