Firefighters from across the United States came to help during Kincade fire
While Sonoma County and local Cal Fire fire agencies were first to the Kincade fire when it erupted two weeks ago in remote, rugged land atop the Mayacamas Mountains, nearly 500 more agencies headed this way to help.
The vast majority of the 506 agencies came from around California but 159 came from outside the state, including 11 from Montana, 16 from Colorado, three from South Dakota and two from Nebraska, according to a Cal Fire list.
At its peak, 5,245 firefighters were battling the blaze, which has burned almost 78,000 acres since it started on Oct. 23. As of Wednesday, it is 88 percent contained. Full containment is expected on Thursday.
The most out-of-state aid came from Oregon, where firefighters from 54 agencies headed south to help in Sonoma County.
See the whole list:
Arizona
AZ-CRD Colorado River DistrictAZ-NAA Navajo Region Fire and Aviation Management
AZ-SCA San Carlos Agency
AZ-SED Sedona Fire District
AZ-YUM Yuma Fire Department
California
CA-ABR Auburn Volunteer Fire Department
CA-ACF Alameda County Fire Department
CA-ACY American Canyon Fire Protection District
CA-AEU CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit
CA-AFV Vandenberg Air Force Base
CA-AGL Angels Camp Fire Department
CA-ALA Alameda Fire Department
CA-ALH Alhambra Fire Department
CA-ALT Altaville-Melones Fire Protection District
CA-AMC Amador Fire Protection District
CA-ANA Anaheim Fire & Rescue
CA-AND San Andreas Fire Protection District
CA-ANT Antelope Valley Fire Protection District
CA-APP Apple Valley Fire Protection District
CA-APT Aptos/La Selva Fire Protection District
CA-ARC Arcadia Fire Department
CA-ARF Arcata Fire Protection District
CA-AUB Auberry VFD
CA-BCL Briceland VFD
CA-BDB Bodega Bay Fire Protection District
CA-BDC San Bernardino County Fire Department
CA-BDU CAL FIRE San Bernardino Unit
CA-BEC Beckwourth Fire Protection District
CA-BER Berkeley Fire Department
CA-BEU CAL FIRE San Benito-Monterey Unit
CA-BFS San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department
CA-BHL Beverly Hills Fire Department
CA-BKF Bakersfield Fire Department
CA-BLU Blue Lake VFD
CA-BNC Benicia Fire Department
CA-BRE Brea Fire Department
CA-BRK Burbank Fire Department
CA-BSH Bishop Volunteer Fire Department
CA-BTU CAL FIRE Butte Unit
CA-CAZ Cazadero Community Service District
CA-CCC California Conservation Corps
CA-CCF Central Calaveras Fire Protection District
CA-CCI CDCR Corcoran Stat Prison
CA-CCN Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District
CA-CDC Headquarters, California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection
CA-CDC CDCR, Scaramento
CA-CDF California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection Headquarters
CA-CDR Cathedral City Fire Department
CA-CEN Central County Fire Department
CA-CES Ceres DPS FD
CA-CHE Chester Fire Protection District
CA-CHF Carmel Hihglands
CA-CHI Chico Fire Department
CA-CHO Chino Valley Fire District
CA-CHP California Highway Patrol Headquarters
CA-CHV Chula Vista Fire Department
CA-CIM California Institution for Men Headquarters
CA-CLD Cloverdale Fire Protection District
CA-CLE Clements Rural Fire Protection District
CA-CLV Clovis Fire Department
CA-CMD Central Marin Fire Authority
CA-CMD Corte Madera
CA-CMP Compton Fire Department
CA-CNA Headquarters California National Guard
CA-CND Central California District Office
CA-CNF Cleveland National Forest
CA-CNR CAL FIRE Northern Region Administration
CA-CNT Santa Clara County Fire Department
CA-CON Contra Costa County Fire Protection District
CA-COP Copperopolis Fire Protection District
CA-COR Corona Fire Department
CA-COS Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department
CA-CRP Carpinteria/Summerland Fire Protection District
CA-CSM Cosumnes Community Services District
CA-CSR California Southern Region Operations
CA-CTF CDCR, Correctional TRNG Facility
CA-CUL Culver City Fire Department
CA-CZU CAL FIRE San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit
CA-DCB Dry Creek Rancheria Fire Department
CA-DEN Denair Fire Protection District
CA-DIX Dixon Fire Department
CA-DMR Del Mar Fire Department
CA-DNY Downey Fire Department
CA-DSH Desert Hot Springs Fire Department
CA-DVS Davis Fire Department
CA-EBY East Bay Regional Parks Fire Department
CA-ECF El Dorado County Fire Protection District
CA-ECN El Centro Fire Department
CA-ECR El Cerrito Fire Department
CA-EDH El Dorado Hills Fire Department
CA-ELC El Cajon Fire Department
CA-ELS El Segundo Fire Department
CA-ENC Encinitas Fire Department
CA-ENF Eldorado National Forest
CA-ESC Escondido Fire Department
CA-EVL Eastvale Fire Department
CA-EYO West Sacramento Fire Department
CA-FIV Five Cities Fire Authority
CA-FKU CAL FIRE Fresno-Kings Unit
CA-FLL Fallen Leaf Community Service District Volunteer Fire Department
CA-FOL Folsom Fire Department
CA-FRC French Camp McKinley Fire Protection District
CA-FRE Fremont Fire Department
CA-FRF Fairfield Fire Department
CA-FRN Fresno Fire Department
CA-FRV Forestville Fire Protection District
CA-FUL Fullerton Fire Department
CA-FVY Fountain Valley Fire Department
CA-GEY Geyserville Fire Protection District
CA-GFD Gold Ridge Fire Protection District
CA-GLN Glendale (CA) Fire Department
CA-GRA Graeagle Fire Fire Protection District
CA-GRV Garden Valley Fire Protection District
CA-GTN Graton Fire Protection District
CA-HAY Hayward Fire Department
CA-HEA Healdsburg Fire Department
CA-HGS Hughson Fire Protection District
CA-HLT Holtville Fire Department
CA-HMT Hemet Fire Department
CA-HOL Hollister Fire Department
CA-HOP Hopland Volunteer Fire Department
CA-HTB Huntington Beach Fire Department
CA-HUM Humboldt Fire Protection District
CA-HUU CAL FIRE Humboldt-Del Norte Unit
CA-IDL Idyllwild Fire Protection District
CA-IMB Imperial Beach
CA-IMP Imperial County Fire Department
CA-IVL Indian Valley Community Services District
CA-KCF Kings County Fire Department
CA-KNF Klamath National Forest
CA-KNT Kentfield Fire Protection District
CA-KRN Kern County Fire Department
CA-KWD Kenwood Fire Protection District
CA-LAB Laguna Beach Fire Department
CA-LAC Los Angeles County Fire Department
CA-LAP Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department
CA-LAV Lake Valley Fire Protection District
CA-LBN Los Banos Volunteer Fire Department
CA-LFD Los Angeles Fire Department
CA-LHH La Habra Heights Fire Department
CA-LIB Liberty Rural Fire Protection District
CA-LKS Lakeside Fire Protection District
CA-LMD Lathrop-Manteca Fire Protection District
CA-LMP Lompoc Fire Department
CA-LMS La Mesa Fire Department
CA-LMU Lassen-Modoc Unit
CA-LNA Linda Fire Protection District
CA-LNC Lincoln Fire Department
CA-LNF CAL FIRE Lassen National Forest
CA-LNU CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake Napa Unit
CA-LOB Long Beach (CA) Fire Department
CA-LOD Lodi Fire Department
CA-LOL Loleta Fire Department
CA-LOM Loma Linda Fire Department
CA-LPE Linden Peters Fire Protection District
CA-LTL Little Lake Fire Protection District
CA-LVN La Verne Fire Department
CA-MAM Mammoth Lakes Fire Protection District
CA-MAN Manteca Fire Department
CA-MAR Marina Fire Department
CA-MAY Marysville Fire Department
CA-MCF Monterey County Regional Fire District
CA-MCP Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
CA-MDT South Lake County Fire Protection District
CA-MER Merced Fire Department
CA-MEU CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit
CA-MFE Menifee Fire Department
CA-MHB Manhattan Beach Fire Department
CA-MKE Mokelumne Rural Fire Protection District
CA-MLP Milpitas FIre Department
CA-MMU Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit
CA-MNL Menlo Park Fire Protection District
CA-MNT Monterey Fire Department
CA-MOE Moreno Valley Fire Department
CA-MOR Moraga - Orinda Fire Protection District
CA-MPK Monterey Park Fire Department
CA-MQT Mosquito Fire Protection District
CA-MRB Morro Bay Fire Department
CA-MRD Merced County Fire Department
CA-MRF Morongo Band of Mission Indians Fire Department
CA-MRN Marin County Fire Department
CA-MRO Monte Rio Fire Protection District
CA-MRP Murphys Fire Protection District
CA-MRV Monrovia Fire Department
CA-MST Modesto Fire Department
CA-MTO Montecito Fire Protection District
CA-MTV Mountain View Fire Department
CA-MTZ Montezuma Fire Protection District
CA-MUR Murrieta Fire and Rescue
CA-MVU CAL FIRE San Diego Unit
CA-MWD Marin County Municipal Water District
CA-NAP Napa Fire Department
CA-NAT National City Fire Department
CA-NBF North Bay Fire Protection District
CA-NCC Nevada County Consolidated Fire District
CA-NCD North County Fire Protection District of Monterey County
CA-NCF North County Fire Protection District
CA-NCJ North County Dispatch
CA-NEU CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit
CA-NEV Nevada City Fire Department
CA-NFA North County Fire Authority
CA-NOD BLM Northern California District Office
CA-NOR Norco Fire Department
CA-NOV Novato Fire Protection District
CA-NPB Newport Beach Fire and Medical Department
CA-NRS Northstar Fire Department
CA-NSJ North San Juan Fire Protection District
CA-NTF North Tahoe Fire Protection District
CA-OCD Occidental Fire Control Service
CA-OCF Orange Cove Fire Department
CA-OES California Office of Emergency Services Fire and Rescue Division
CA-OES1 California Office of Emergency Services - Region 1
CA-OES5 California Office of Emergency Services - Region 5
CA-OES6 California Office of Emergency Services - Region 6
CA-OKL Oakland Fire Department
CA-OLI Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department
CA-OPH Ophir Hill Fire Protection District
CA-ORC Orange County Fire Authority
CA-ORG Orange Fire Department
CA-ORO Oroville Fire Department
CA-OTO Ontario Fire Department
CA-OXD Oxnard Fire Department
CA-PAF Palo Alto Fire Department
CA-PAS Pasadena Fire Department
CA-PAT Patterson Fire Department
CA-PBP CDCR, Pelican Bay State Prison
CA-PCP Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Protection District
CA-PER Perris Fire Department
CA-PFD Pechanga Fire Department
CA-PHF Placer Hills Fire Protection District
CA-PIE Piedmont Fire Department
CA-PIO Pioneer Fire Protection District
CA-PLG Pleasant Grove Fire Department
CA-PNS Peninsula FIre Protection District
CA-PNV Penn Valley Fire Protection District
CA-POW Poway Fire Department
CA-PRF Paso Robles Fire Department
CA-PRK Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Fire Emergency Services
CA-PSP Palm Springs Fire Department
CA-PTA Redwood Coast Volunteer Fire Department
CA-PTL Petaluma Fire Department
CA-PVL Porterville Fire Department
CA-QUI Quincy Fire Protection District
CA-R05 Pacific Southwest Regional Office - USFS
CA-RAD Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District
CA-RAR Rough And Ready Fire Protection District
CA-RBU Red Bluff Fire Department
CA-RCF Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District
CA-RCR Rincon Reservation Fire Department
CA-RDB Redondo Beach Fire Department
CA-RDN Redding Fire Department
CA-RED Redlands Fire Department
CA-RES Rescue Fire Protection District
CA-RIP Ripon Consolidated Fire Protection District
CA-RIV Riverside Fire Department
CA-ROH Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety
CA-ROK Rocklin Fire Department
CA-RRF Russian River Fire Protection District
CA-RRU CAL FIRE Riverside Unit
CA-RSF Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District
CA-RSV Roseville Fire Department
CA-RVC Riverside County Fire Department
CA-RVF Redwood Valley/Calpella Fire Protection District
CA-RVS Rio Vista Fire Department
CA-RVY Ross Valley Fire Department
CA-RWO Redwood City Fire Department
CA-SAC Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department
CA-SAN Sanger Fire Department
CA-SBA Soboba Volunteer Fire Department
CA-SBC Santa Barbara County Fire Department
CA-SBN San Benito Fire Department
CA-SBR San Bruno Fire Department
CA-SCF South Coast Fire Protection District
CA-SCH Schell-Vista Fire Protection District
CA-SCR Sacramento Fire Department
CA-SCU CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit
CA-SCY Sonoma County Fire District
CA-SCZ Santa Cruz Fire Department
CA-SEA Seaside Fire Department
CA-SEB Sebastopol Fire Department
CA-SFR San Francisco Fire Department
CA-SFS Santa Fe Springs Fire Department
CA-SGB San Gabriel Fire Department
CA-SHF Shasta-Trinity National Forest
CA-SHS Shasta County Fire Department
CA-SHU CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit
CA-SJS San Jose Fire Department
CA-SKU CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit
CA-SLC San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
CA-SLM Selma Fire Department
CA-SLO San Luis Obispo Fire Department
CA-SLU CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo Unit
CA-SMA Santa Monica Fire Department
CA-SMC San Marcos Fire Protection District
CA-SMG San Miguel Consolidated Fire Protection District
CA-SMI San Manuel Fire Department
CA-SMR Santa Maria Fire Department
CA-SNC Santa Clara Fire Department
CA-SND San Diego Fire-Rescue Department
CA-SNF Sierra National Forest
CA-SNR San Rafael Fire Department
CA-SOF Sonora Fire Department
CA-SOL Solana Beach Fire Department
CA-SOM Southern Marin Fire Protection District
CA-SON Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue Authority
CA-SPS South Pasadena Fire Department
CA-SQF Sequoia National Forest
CA-SRF Six Rivers National Forest
CA-SRM San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District
CA-SRS Santa Rosa Fire Department
CA-SSF South San Francisco Fire Department
CA-STB Santa Barbara City Fire Department
CA-STH Saint Helena Fire Department
CA-SWF Wheeler Crest Fire Protection District
CA-TCR Tehama County Fire Department
CA-TCU CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit
CA-TGU CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit
CA-TIB Tiburon Fire Protection District
CA-TLC Tulare County Fire Department
CA-TLR Tulare City Fire Department
CA-TLU Tuolumne County Fire Department
CA-TMC Temecula Fire Department
CA-TMU Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit
CA-TNF Tahoe National Forest
CA-TOR Torrance Fire Department
CA-TRK Truckee Fire Protection District
CA-TRL Turlock Rural Fire Protection District
CA-TRY Tracy Fire Department
CA-TUR Turlock Fire Department
CA-TUU CAL FIRE Tulare Unit
CA-UCD University of California Davis Fire Department
CA-VAC Vacaville Fire Department
CA-VCF Valley Center Fire Protection District
CA-VNC Ventura County Fire Department
CA-VSA Visalia Fire Department
CA-VTA Vista Fire Department
CA-WCV West Covina Fire Department
CA-WDL Woodland Fire Department
CA-WFA Wheatland Fire Authority
CA-WLF Woodlake Fire Protection District
CA-WLM Wilmar Fire Department
CA-WMR Waterloo-Morada Fire Protection District
CA-WOD Woodside Fire Protection District
CA-WOF Willow Oak Fire Protection District
CA-WOO Woodbridge Fire Protection District
CA-WTS Watsonville Fire Department
CA-WUK Mi Wuk-Sugar Pine Fire Protection District
CA-YDF Yocha DeHe Fire Department
Lakeville VFD
San Antonio
Eldridge Fire Department
Sea Ranch Fire Department
Sonoma County Airport Fire