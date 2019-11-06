Firefighters from across the United States came to help during Kincade fire

While Sonoma County and local Cal Fire fire agencies were first to the Kincade fire when it erupted two weeks ago in remote, rugged land atop the Mayacamas Mountains, nearly 500 more agencies headed this way to help.

The vast majority of the 506 agencies came from around California but 159 came from outside the state, including 11 from Montana, 16 from Colorado, three from South Dakota and two from Nebraska, according to a Cal Fire list.

At its peak, 5,245 firefighters were battling the blaze, which has burned almost 78,000 acres since it started on Oct. 23. As of Wednesday, it is 88 percent contained. Full containment is expected on Thursday.

The most out-of-state aid came from Oregon, where firefighters from 54 agencies headed south to help in Sonoma County.

See the whole list:

