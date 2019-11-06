Bike rider dies in Sonoma Valley crash, the second cyclist death in two days

The second fatal crash in Sonoma County in two days involving a bicyclist and a vehicle occurred Wednesday in the Sonoma Valley, according to the CHP.

The latest crash happened at 9:10 a.m. at Highway 12 and Madrone Road.

The male rider was lying in the roadway and his mountain bike was thrown to the side of the roadway. A vehicle with a damaged front end and windshield also was stopped nearby, said Sean Lacy, acting Sonoma Valley battalion chief.

Several drivers also had stopped, some blocking the man’s body from traffic, which quickly backed up on the busy east county highway.

Sonoma Valley firefighters determined the rider had died and called for the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office. Firefighters also checked the driver for any injuries and found he wasn’t hurt, Lacy said.

The highway between Madrone Road and West Agua Caliente Road was closed initially and law enforcement later was directing traffic through the area.

Crash details weren’t available from the CHP.

On Tuesday, a 79‑year‑old cyclist died after being hit by a large truck while riding on Todd Road in southern Santa Rosa. The rider was identified as Genaro Viramontes, 79, of Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Viramontes reportedly rode into the path of a Peterbilt truck after the driver had a green light to go east on Todd Road near South Moorland Avenue, the CHP said. The truck went straight and for unknown reasons, Viramonte entered the crosswalk and rode into the path of the truck and got stuck under the wheels, authorities said.

Wednesday’s death was the third bike rider killed in Sonoma County in two weeks. On Oct. 23, in Petaluma, 89‑year‑old Valerio Estrada of Petaluma died when he collided with a trailer towed by a Clover Sonoma milk truck. That Lakeville Street crash remains under investigation by Petaluma police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.