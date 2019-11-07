Subscribe

Petaluma police investigate cause of 3-car crash on Lakeville Highway

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 6, 2019, 6:55PM
At least one person was injured Wednesday evening in a three-car collision, which blocked both lanes of traffic along part of Lakeville Highway in Petaluma.

The crash occurred before 5:40 p.m. on the highway at Pine View Way, near the Kaiser Permanente medical offices. Officers were still trying to determine what caused the collision and who was at fault Wednesday night, said Lt. Tim Lyons of the Petaluma Police Department.

One person had to be extricated from their vehicle, Lyons said, and one driver suffered moderate injuries. It wasn’t clear if the other two drivers involved were injured, and Lyons wasn’t sure if there were any other occupants in the three cars.

The three cars blocked both lanes of traffic along part of Lakeville Highway, Lyons said. Petaluma police had to close the highway between Browns Lane and Frates Road for about an hour, detouring traffic onto Ely Boulevard South and Browns Lane. The highway was reopened about 6:20 p.m. that night.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

