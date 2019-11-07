Bay Area teacher's kid-friendly remix of Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' goes viral

A Bay Area teacher who uses popular songs to inspire her students got a lot of attention this week after a video of her class singing a cleaned-up version of a Lizzo hit went viral. Even the singer took notice.

On Tuesday, the Pittsburg Unified School District posted the clip on Facebook and it quickly went viral, according to ABC7 News.

Dorothy Mallari created the kid-friendly version of "Truth Hurts" for her second graders at Los Medanos Elementary School after hearing it for the first time over the summer and loving it, according to ABC7.

Every year, she told ABC7, she picks a song to start each school day with positive energy.

Mallari wanted to use the song, which she called her "jam," this year but knew she had to change the lyrics. Instead of a romance gone bad as in the original, she focused on friendship, helpfulness and positivity.

"Sometimes personal life gets crazy and as soon as we sing that song it's like a time for us to exhale, be in that moment and feed off each other's energy" she told ABC7.

On Wednesday, the "Juice" singer took notice, responding on Twitter to NBC Bay Area anchor Raj Mathai with, "Ur right.. this IS the best thing I've watched today."