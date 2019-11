DUI checkpoint planned for Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police have planned a DUI checkpoint on Friday night somewhere within city limits, the agency announced Wednesday.

Police are holding the checkpoint from 8 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at an unannounced location. Officers will look for signs of drug or alcohol use, as well as proper licensing.

Police added that prescription drugs, especially those with medication warning labels about driving, could impair drivers and lead to a DUI.