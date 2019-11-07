Subscribe

Point Reyes Lighthouse reopening after $5.7 million renovation project

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 7, 2019, 2:53PM
The Point Reyes Lighthouse will open its doors Friday after being closed for more than a year for a $5.7 million renovation.

Salt air, intense winds and other weather-related conditions caused the 149-year-old lighthouse to deteriorate over the years with little maintenance. In October 2018, it closed so that its lens, clockwork, roofing and other damage could be repaired, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

Renovations also included a pathway from a new parking area to the lighthouse overlook, according to the National Park Service. Eventually, exhibits will be stationed throughout the area.

Commissioned in 1870 to guide mariners to safety, the lighthouse is located on a peninsula located midway between Bodega Bay and the Golden Gate that extends 10 miles into the Pacific Ocean, as The Press Democrat has previously reported.

It cost the federal government $100,000 to construct, but didn't completely eliminate shipwrecks there. About 20 were recorded during the century that its light guided sailors to shore.

The lighthouse was decommissioned in 1975, and its most recent renovation is the only time the property has undergone a makeover in its history.

Besides reopening to the public Friday, Point Reyes National Seashore is celebrating the 149th anniversary of the lighthouse's first shining with evening walks. For more information, visit nps.gov/pore.

