Hostage situation in Lake County draws multiple agencies, Sonoma County SWAT team

A hostage situation stretching into a second day Friday has drawn multiple law enforcement agencies to the Lake County city of Clearlake.

The Clearlake Police Department, along with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office have responded to what’s been described as a hostage situation along Boyles Avenue between 28th and 31st avenues, law enforcement sources say. Roads are closed in the area.

No sources were available to speak on the record, and the Clearlake Police Department, which is taking the lead on the situation, has not issued a Nixle alert despite the hostage situation developing Thursday morning.

Clearlake Police Chief Andrew White was not immediately available for comment.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Valencia confirmed his agency's involvement, saying the sheriff’s office has sent a SWAT team and its hostage negotiations team to the scene on the southeast side of the city.

- This story will be updated as more information is available.