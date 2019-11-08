Landlady suspected of shooting at houseguest in Petaluma

A landlady escalated a dispute over a guest staying at one of her rentals this week when she fired a shot at the visitor while the victim’s 4-year-old looked on, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The harrowing ordeal started before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, when Margot Cardarelli, 58, of Petaluma, woke the victim by banging on the door of the home in the 11000 block of Sutton Street.

The victim, who the Sheriff’s Office did not name, was staying at a friend’s house, which Cardarelli claimed violated the rental agreement.

As the victim loaded up belongings in her car, Cardarelli began taking photos of the victim and her young daughter. The victim pushed the phone away, and Cardarelli backed up a few feet, pulled a revolver from her fanny pack and fired a shot into a tree near where the victim was standing, according to the Nixle alert.

“The victim feared for her and her daughter’s life and left in her car to call for help,” according to the release.

Cardarelli was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm and child endangerment, but not before initially lying to deputies about the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Margot initially told deputies that she did not own a revolver and denied shooting at the victim,” according to the release. “Upon further questioning, Margo admitted to shooting a round into the ground when she was standing next to the victim.”

Deputies would later find the revolver and a spent casing in a trash can inside the home, and found the bullet lodged in a tree next to where the victim was standing.

By Friday morning, Cardarelli had posted bail set at $50,000.