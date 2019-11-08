Crash on Highway 12 near Santa Rosa sends two to hospital

Two men were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a crash pinned them in their vehicles on Highway 12 west of Santa Rosa.

The crash occurred about 3:50 a.m. along Highway 12, just east of Llano Road, when a green Honda Accord collided with a gray Nissan Versa.

Jose Sosa, 29, of Forestville, drove the Honda, while Daniel Cruz McFadden, 22, of Santa Rosa, drove the Nissan. Both suffered major but non-life-threatening injuries, California Highway Patrol spokesman David deRutte said.

It was unclear Friday morning the circumstances leading up to the crash, as deRutte said both vehicles were westbound, but damage both was such that the drivers had to be extricated by the Santa Rosa Fire Department before being taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Both men were wearing their seatbelts, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.