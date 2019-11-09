PG&E restores gas, power to remaining Sonoma County residents

After some people went nearly two weeks without natural gas or electricity, all remaining Sonoma County residents had their utilities restored Friday.

The Kincade fire, which grew to 77,758 acres before being contained Wednesday, prompted PG&E to turn off gas Oct. 27 to 24,600 customers near the blaze as a precaution. The fire also damaged parts of PG&E’s infrastructure that week, causing 1,400 customers in the area to lose power unexpectedly.

The last 40 or so gas customers, and the few remaining customers without power, were restored Friday morning, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

Since Oct. 28, PG&E crews have been visiting customers in areas officials deemed safe to restore service. For gas restoration, a resident needed to be home to allow crews inside to turn on pilot lights and deal with any repairs. More than 440 power lines also needed to be replaced because of damage caused by the fire, Contreras previously told The Press Democrat.

