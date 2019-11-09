Santa Rosa DUI checkpoint yields 22 arrests, including 6 DUIs

A Friday night DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa yielded 22 arrests, including six DUI arrests, according to a Nixle alert from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The checkpoint was set on the eastern side of Santa Rosa, at Farmers Lane at Sonoma Avenue, and ran from 8:17 p.m. to 1:27 a.m.

Along with the six arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police arrested or cited 13 drivers for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended or revoked license, two for outstanding warrants and one on suspicion of drug possession, according to the release.

Police say they investigated more than 700 DUIs last year, as well as 100 alcohol-related crashes. At least 60 people were injured in those crashes.

Those charged with DUI can expect costs to reach $13,500, including fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses - plus jail time, according to the release.

The Santa Rosa Police Department will continue its checkpoint strategy throughout the year, according to the release, using funding from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant.