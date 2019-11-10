Capsized commercial fishing boat off Bodega Bay coast identified as Fort Bragg-based Miss Hailey

The commercial fishing boat that capsized Saturday evening sending four people into the ocean is a Fort-Bragg-based boat named Miss Hailee, Coast Guard officials revealed early Sunday morning.

Coast Guard resources are still engaged in a search for one man after rescuing three other people Saturday night, but that search may soon be paused due to weather conditions, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco Lt. Jg. Chris Greenwood said in a phone interview Sunday morning.

“Typically off Bodega Bay, weather is extremely rough out there,” Greenwood said. “It limits how long we can stay on scene.”

Fog and choppy seas have made for rough conditions for the search, which was initiated after a distress signal at 3:42 p.m. 18 miles northwest of the Bodega Bay coast, Chief Shane Abold, executive petty officer of Station Bodega Bay told The Press Democrat on Saturday.

After no response from multiple callouts to the Miss Hailee, Sector San Francisco watchstanders launched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, a C-27 Spartan crew and a 47-foot lifeboat crew, according to a Coast Guard news release early Sunday morning. Those crews arrived about 6:50 p.m., and were able to rescue three of the four people originally on board the vessel. But the fourth – a man officials won’t yet identify – remains missing. He was wearing a life jacket, officials say.

Water temperatures are in the 50s, temperatures at which people are expected to survive for one to six hours, according to Minnesota Sea Grant, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Sea Grant Program.

Greenwood said officials don’t know if the man lost at sea was wearing a wet suit or a dry suit, saying only that he was wearing a life jacket.

“A couple different scenarios could impact survivability time,” Greenwood said.

Miss Hailee is a trolling vessel built in 1970 and registered to the Eugene And Verna Kelley Revocable Living Trust and a residential home address in Fort Bragg. Greenwood said he’s not sure what the boat may have been fishing for – or even if it was fishing – Saturday.

Dungeness crab season has been delayed until Nov. 22 due to the ongoing migration of endangered humpback and blue whales in these crab-friendly waters.

It’s possible, Greenwood said, that the Miss Hailee crew was scouting, or was en route to Bodega Bay or past Point Reyes to get in position for the season, saying that would make sense given the home port of Fort Bragg, which is 100 miles north of Bodega Bay.

Anyone with information regarding the missing man is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector San Francisco personnel at 415-399-3547 or via VHF-FM radio channel 16.

