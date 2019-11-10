Woman trapped for more than 6 hours after crash west of Santa Rosa

A Santa Rosa woman is in serious condition after being trapped in her overturned vehicle for six and a half hours Sunday morning in Manzana west of Santa Rosa.

The woman, estimated to be about 40 years old, was driving west on Guerneville Road about 2:30 a.m. to that road’s end at Highway 116 when she failed to yield to the stop sign, crossed the highway, ramped over a dirt berm through some pine trees and landed upside down on private property beyond the roadway.

Graton Fire Chief Bill Bullard said his team didn’t get the call about 9 a.m. He said given the dirt berm and pine trees, as well as thick morning fog, the woman’s Honda vehicle was nearly impossible to spot despite what Bullard said would have been hundreds of cars driving by the accident site after the crash.

“She was in there six and a half hours – trapped in there,” Bullard said. “The roof was crushed to the point where neither door would open.”

Firefighters from Graton and Forestville had to cut both doors off to extricate the woman, who was taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Bullard said the woman was alert and conscious on the scene.

Bullard said it’s rare for someone to miss the stop sign at Guerneville Road and Highway 116. Even with fog, there are three sets of rumble strips and other clues along the way. But when people do crash here, it tends to be bad.

“We haven’t seen someone go over the dirt berm on the opposite side for about 15 years,” Bullard said. “The last crash we ran there the driver was killed instantly and the passenger had to be extricated.”

That crash, too, wasn’t responded to for several hours, Bullard said.

Bullard said California Highway Patrol is investigation the cause of the crash.