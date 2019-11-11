Honor Flights on a mission to ensure honorees see war memorials

In 2004, shortly after the national World War II Memorial was completed, Earl Morse, a retired Air Force captain working at the Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in Springfield, Ohio, realized that many of the veterans he knew would never get to see it.

So he persuaded pilots at his local flying club to ferry a handful of veterans to Washington on small planes, and accompany them to the National Mall.

Jeff Miller, who owns a dry cleaning company in Hendersonville, North Carolina, soon added chartered commercial jets to the impromptu enterprise.

From there blossomed an entire organization, known as the Honor Flight Network, which since 2005 has carried nearly a quarter-million veterans of World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars to Washington.

“Our mission is to transport our veterans to visit the memorials that are dedicated to honoring their sacrifice,” said Meredith Rosenbeck, the chief executive of the network, which now has 120 hubs nationwide.

Each hub relies on donations and operates independently — with some chartering planes, others getting space on commercial flights — to ferry veterans free of charge to visit the three main memorials as well as a few other sites. “Eventually it is our hope we will expand into Desert Storm and Gulf War veterans,” Rosenbeck said.

Last month, a group of 85 veterans from central Illinois, most from the Vietnam era, arrived at Ronald Reagan National Airport. Other travelers were encouraged to gather from nearby gates, their hands clutching roller bags and Starbucks cups.

Volunteers, including Ken Seroka who has met 30 flights over the years, had joined them. “The military has always been in my heart,” said Seroka, 69, as the plane cut through the clouds.

The veterans emerged, several of them pushed in wheelchairs by their companions (each veteran is assigned one), a few weeping as they walked into the terminal to be met by whoops and applause. “Walking through that airport when we landed was the most emotional experience I’ve had in relation to the Vietnam War,” said Mike Sims, who served in the Air Force. “I’ve never had anything like it.”

It was the first trip to Washington for many of the veterans, who ranged from those who never left their bases in the United States during conflicts to others with multiple service awards. Their companions had been trained on how to properly push a wheelchair, how to assist with oxygen and other tasks related to aiding their largely older visitors, who piled onto a series of buses from the airport. Color commentary was provided by an escort on each bus: “Hey, there is the Bureau of Printing!”

The caravan was taken into downtown Washington by a police escort, to the delight of the passengers — but not so much rush-hour commuters.

The veterans wore T-shirts with colors that identified them by their conflict. Tourists stopped them to shake their hands or take photos.

Jack Blakenbeker, 89, stared at the Korean War Veterans Memorial as if its statues of soldiers were in motion. “See, those are the rice paddies over there,” he said, pointing. “I was in a Raider company. We just chased guerrillas all over the place. I could talk to you all day about this, the things that happened then that you can talk about now.”