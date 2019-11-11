Subscribe

Driver dies in Kelseyville crash

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 11, 2019, 10:17AM
Updated 43 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Lake County CHP Monday said a weekend crash in Kelseyville killed a 78‑year‑old driver who was partially thrown from his pickup after he collided with another vehicle.

Saturday’s 5:45 p.m. collision happened at Highway 29 and Main Street. The Kelseyville truck driver turned from Main Street into southbound traffic on the highway and into the path of a southbound 2005 Infiniti sedan, the CHP said.

The impact spun the 1998 Toyota Tacoma and it rotated off the shoulder, flipped and landed on the passenger side, with the driver partially thrown out the passenger‑side window.

Driver April Flores, 48, of Lakeport stopped and cooperated. Impairment was not suspected.

Kelseyville firefighters, first to the scene, started triage on the critically injured man, said Dustin Helm, engineer‑paramedic for Kelseyville fire.

The Tacoma driver died following the collision. His name wasn’t released pending notification of his family.

Flores wasn’t injured, the CHP said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine