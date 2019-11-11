Driver dies in Kelseyville crash

Lake County CHP Monday said a weekend crash in Kelseyville killed a 78‑year‑old driver who was partially thrown from his pickup after he collided with another vehicle.

Saturday’s 5:45 p.m. collision happened at Highway 29 and Main Street. The Kelseyville truck driver turned from Main Street into southbound traffic on the highway and into the path of a southbound 2005 Infiniti sedan, the CHP said.

The impact spun the 1998 Toyota Tacoma and it rotated off the shoulder, flipped and landed on the passenger side, with the driver partially thrown out the passenger‑side window.

Driver April Flores, 48, of Lakeport stopped and cooperated. Impairment was not suspected.

Kelseyville firefighters, first to the scene, started triage on the critically injured man, said Dustin Helm, engineer‑paramedic for Kelseyville fire.

The Tacoma driver died following the collision. His name wasn’t released pending notification of his family.

Flores wasn’t injured, the CHP said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.