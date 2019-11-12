Santa Rosa man shot in face, stomach Saturday night expected to survive

A Santa Rosa man who was shot three times over the weekend, including at least once in the face and in the stomach, remained hospitalized Monday but is expected to survive.

City police officers found the wounded 21-year-old man on North Dutton Avenue near Trowbridge Street, where they responded Saturday to a 9:39 p.m. report of gunfire, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Kyle Philp, who heads the department’s violent crimes Investigations unit.

Witnesses told police two people approached the victim prior to the shooting. The three talked and then one man described as being in his 20s wearing a gray and black plaid shirt, blue jeans and white shoes pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at the victim in quick succession, witnesses told police. The gunman and the other person then fled north on foot, Philp said.

Witnesses described hearing rapid gunfire before police arrived at North Dutton Avenue near Trowbridge Street and found the wounded man.

Detectives think there is a possibility the shooting was gang-related because the victim had “some gang involvement history” in his past, Philp said. He declined to provide additional information about the victim’s gang involvement, before speaking with the police department’s gang unit.

The victim, who police are not yet identifying, was rushed to a local hospital. When interviewed there by a police officer, he told the officer he was walking in the area prior to the gunfire.

“He just said he was walking and he got shot and that he doesn’t know what happened or who shot him” Philp said.

Police continue investigating the shooting, including how the two suspects got to the shooting scene, whether they were dropped off by car or caught up to the victim on foot. None of the witnesses police have talked to so far heard the conversation between the three that preceded the Saturday night gunfire, Philp said.

“We’re following up on all leads and hoping that anyone who witnessed anything or heard anything calls us,” Philp said. “We don’t have a lot to go on.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Santa Rosa Police Department’s violent crimes Investigations unit at 707-543-3590.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203.