Woman injured in rollover crash near Graton identified

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 11, 2019, 11:35AM
A Santa Rosa woman seriously injured in a west Santa Rosa crash early Sunday remained hospitalized Monday.

Sarah Cain, 39, crashed about 2:30 a.m. and was trapped in her crushed, overturned car for nearly seven hours.

She was found Sunday morning in a field off of Highway 16, near an intersection with Guerneville Road known for decades by first responders and residents as the “Terrible T” due to a series of serious crashes there years ago.

The CHP Monday said Cain had been westbound on Guerneville Road when she ran through the intersection, controlled by a stop sign. Her Honda crossed the rural highway, went up and over a dirt berm and flipped as it landed in a field below. The car came to rest on its roof, hidden from the nearby busy route by the berm, trees and brush.

She’d been able to unbuckle herself and sat in the roof‑down car overnight, the CHP said.

A worker arriving in the area spotted the vehicle and called for help about 9 a.m. Graton and Forestville firefighters got to the scene and began cutting through the wreckage to free the woman.

She was conscious but appeared to have major injuries and was taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Monday a hospital spokeswoman said Cain was in good condition.

CHP officers are investigating.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

