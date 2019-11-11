Hong Kong police shoot protester, man set on fire

HONG KONG — Following a day of violence in which one person was shot by police and another set on fire, Hong Kong's leader pledged Monday to "spare no effort" to halt anti-government protests that have wracked the city for more than five months.

The comments by Carrie Lam are likely to fuel speculation that harsher legal and police measures may be in the works.

"I do not want to go into details, but I just want to make it very clear that we will spare no effort in finding ways and means that could end the violence in Hong Kong as soon as possible," Lam told reporters.

Lam also refused to accept the protesters' demands for political concessions.

"If there is still any wishful thinking that, by escalating violence, the Hong Kong SAR government will yield to pressure to satisfy the so-called political demands, I am making this statement clear and loud here: That will not happen," Lam said, using the initials for Special Administrative Region, which describes the city's status as a semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

"These rioters' actions have far exceeded their demands, and they are enemies of the people," she said.

Following Lam's comments, confrontations between protesters and police continued into the night, with black-clad demonstrators torching at least one vehicle and blocking an intersection in the Mongkok district that has been the scene of many clashes. A taxi driver was taken away by ambulance with head wounds, although it wasn't immediately clear how he had been injured.

The violence is likely to further inflame passions in Hong Kong after a university student who fell from a parking garage during an earlier protest succumbed Friday to his injuries and police arrested six pro-democracy lawmakers over the weekend on charges of obstructing the local assembly during a raucous May 11 meeting. All were freed on bail.

China's ruling Communist Party has also indicated it may try to find a way to enact anti-subversion laws in the territory. Such measures were shelved previously due to public opposition.

While Beijing has dismissed reports it may replace Lam next year, the party last week issued a statement saying it would "perfect" the system to appoint and dismiss Hong Kong's leader and top officials.

In a widely distributed video, a police officer is shown shooing away a group of protesters at an intersection Monday morning, then drawing his gun on a masked protester in a white hooded sweatshirt who approaches him.

As the two struggle, another protester in black approaches, at whom the officer points his gun. He then fires at the stomach area of the second protester, who falls to the ground. The officer appeared to fire again as a third protester in black joined the tussle.

The protester in white flees up a nearby stairway, and the officer and a colleague pin the two in black to the ground.

Police said only one protester was hit and that he was undergoing surgery. The Hong Kong hospital authority said the person was initially in critical condition but was stable after surgery.

It was the second protester shot since the demonstrations began in early June, although police have repeatedly drawn their firearms to ward off attacks. Police said they arrested more than 260 people on Monday, adding to the more than 3,300 arrests since the movement erupted in June.

Few details were available about the burning incident in the Ma On Shan neighborhood. Video posted online shows the victim arguing with a group of young people before someone douses him with a liquid and strikes a lighter. The man was reported in critical condition.