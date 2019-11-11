Four injured in Tehama County's Ranch fire, now 80 percent contained, Cal Fire says

The Ranch fire, burning west of Red Bluff in Tehama County, is now mostly contained despite injuring another person, Cal Fire said.

In a Monday update, Cal Fire reported that the wildfire was 80 percent contained.

Since starting last week, the Ranch fire has injured four people, but has not killed anyone or damaged any buildings. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters reduced the size of the blaze from 3,768 acres down to 2,534 acres as of Monday.

“Overnight firefighters continued to make progress increasing containment lines, mopping up and patrolling,” Cal Fire said in an incident report.