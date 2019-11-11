Subscribe

Four injured in Tehama County's Ranch fire, now 80 percent contained, Cal Fire says

VINCENT MOLESKI
THE SACRAMENTO BEE
November 11, 2019, 2:45PM
Updated 22 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Ranch fire, burning west of Red Bluff in Tehama County, is now mostly contained despite injuring another person, Cal Fire said.

In a Monday update, Cal Fire reported that the wildfire was 80 percent contained.

Since starting last week, the Ranch fire has injured four people, but has not killed anyone or damaged any buildings. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters reduced the size of the blaze from 3,768 acres down to 2,534 acres as of Monday.

“Overnight firefighters continued to make progress increasing containment lines, mopping up and patrolling,” Cal Fire said in an incident report.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine