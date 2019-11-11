Virginia OB/GYN mutilated women with unnecessary hysterectomies, feds say

At Avaid Perwaiz's gynecology practice in Chesapeake, Virginia, authorities say excessive surgery has been the norm for years.

Women were given hysterectomies they didn't need or want and underwent surgical procedures to remove growths they didn't have, according to court documents. When one woman consulted with a fertility doctor after troubles conceiving, authorities said, she learned Perwaiz had burned her fallopian tubes "down to nubs" - without her knowledge.

Over and over, Perwaiz frightened women into invasive, and at times irreversible, procedures, far outpacing his colleagues. He used the threat of cancer as a scare tactic and is accused of basing his decisions on exploratory procedures with potentially broken equipment.

The reason, authorities say, was to make more money.

In court documents filed in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Virginia last week, federal officials claim the 69-year-old doctor has been falsifying medical records since at least 2010 to justify medically unnecessary procedures on female patients in a scheme to defraud Medicaid and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Program.

Perwaiz, who has been practicing medicine in Virginia since the 1980s, was arrested Nov. 8 on one count each of health-care fraud and making false statements relating to health-care matters. Still wearing his green scrubs, Perwaiz appeared that afternoon before a federal magistrate judge in U.S. District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, where another hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14, reported the Virginian-Pilot. He is being held without bond.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is not the first time Perwaiz has been under investigation.

In 1982, he lost hospital privileges at Maryview Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia, due to "poor clinical judgment and for performing unnecessary surgeries," according to court documents. He was investigated by the Virginia Board of Medicine for performing surgeries - mostly hysterectomies - "without appropriate medical indications and contrary to sound medical judgment," the documents said. In 1996, he pleaded guilty to two courts of tax evasion, and his medical license was temporarily revoked. He got it back in 1998.

In at least eight malpractice claims, Perwaiz has been sued and accused of falsifying patient records to justify medical procedures, using unnecessarily invasive techniques and performing as many as 30 procedures in one day. The malpractice suits also allege that his substandard care caused irreparable, permanent injury to three patients and life-threatening injuries to two patients, according to court documents.

The most recent investigation began in September 2018, when the FBI received a tip from hospital employees who suspected Perwaiz was performing "unnecessary surgeries on unsuspecting patients."

Perwaiz has two offices in the town of Chesapeake, which sits south of Norfolk on the Elizabeth River. He is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, reported the Pilot.

Perwaiz's website says his "surgical skills are unparalleled," and he is "dedicated to the promotion of healthcare to women from adolescence to menopause and beyond."

Yet in charging documents, witnesses described an environment in which hospital staff had a hard time keeping pace with Perwaiz as he rushed from procedure to procedure. Patients often did not know what kind of procedures they were undergoing, federal officials allege, and women were subjected to "annual cleanouts."

From January 2014 to August 2018, investigators found that Perwaiz performed surgery on 510 patients who receive Medicaid benefits - which meant 40% of all his Medicaid patients went under the knife. Of those 510 patients, about 42% had two or more surgeries.