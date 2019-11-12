Israel kills Islamic Jihad leader, setting off fierce clash

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israel launched airstrikes Tuesday against two senior commanders from the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, killing one in Gaza but missing another in Syria in a sharp escalation of Israel's regional conflict with Iran, which backs the militant group. The attack sparked an hours-long exchange of rocket fire from Gaza and further airstrikes, the worst bout of fighting there in recent months.

In eastern Gaza, the Israeli strike killed Bahaa Abu el-Atta and his wife. That set off a barrage of Gaza-fired rockets that reached as far as the Tel Aviv heartland, as the Islamic Jihad vowed further revenge. Israel's military said Abu el-Atta was the mastermind of recent attacks against Israel and was the militant group's top commander in Gaza. Three other Palestinian militants were killed in additional Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, Syrian officials said an Israeli airstrike in the capital, Damascus, targeted another Islamic Jihad commander, Akram al-Ajouri, who was not harmed.

Syria's state-run news agency said Israeli warplanes fired three missiles at al-Ajouri's home, killing his son and granddaughter. The Israeli military had no comment.

Amid the ongoing violence, Egyptian officials said Cairo was attempting to de-escalate tensions and had "opened channels" with the U.S. and the European Union. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The sudden surge in violence looked to awaken Israel's increasingly open conflict with Iran and its proxies in the region. Iran supplies Islamic Jihad with training, expertise and money, though most of the group's weapons in Gaza are believed to be locally produced. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a series of warnings recently about alleged Iranian aggression throughout the Middle East.

Netanyahu also has been criticized by residents along the southern border and political rivals for a tepid response to recent militant attacks. Netanyahu's Security Cabinet held a lengthy emergency meeting to discuss further action.

Afterward, speaking alongside military chief Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Netanyahu said Israel had no interest in escalation but would do everything necessary to defend itself against people like Abu el-Atta, whom he described as an "arch-terrorist" and "the main generator of terrorism from the Gaza Strip."

"He was in the midst of plotting additional attacks these very days. He was a ticking bomb," Netanyahu said.

The airstrikes come at a tenuous time politically for Israel, as Netanyahu leads a caretaker government after two inconclusive elections. His chief challenger, former military chief Benny Gantz, is currently trying to build a coalition government of his own. Gantz said he had been briefed on the airstrike in advance, calling it "the right decision," and Netanyahu updated his rival on developments later Tuesday, according to the prime minister's office.

A successful military operation could bolster Netanyahu as he seeks to hold onto power — especially if he is indicted on corruption charges.

Israel's attorney general is expected to make a decision in the coming weeks, and an indictment would increase pressure on Netanyahu to step aside. Netanyahu has sought to portray himself as the only leader capable of steering the country through its many security challenges.

The Gaza airstrike killed Abu el-Atta as he slept at home.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, told reporters that Abu el-Atta was responsible for several recent attacks on southern Israel and was actively planning new ones. "We essentially over the last week have been waiting for the opportune moment to conduct this surgical strike," he said.