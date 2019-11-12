Subscribe

Gualala crash kills two

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 12, 2019, 9:55AM
Two Gualala residents died in a crash Sunday night, but the wreckage wasn’t found until Monday morning, according to the CHP.

The CHP identified the two as Diane Maxwell, 52, and Alan Ricioli, 50. They’d been traveling in a 2014 Mini Cooper about 10 p.m. Sunday when Maxwell lost control on Old Stage Road, just north of Gualala Court.

The southbound car ran over double yellow lines, off the road and into a tree, the CHP said.

On Monday about 11:10 a.m. a passing driver spotted the vehicle and called for help.

Alcohol and drugs weren’t suspected as factors. The crash, in the hills east of Gualala, in southern Mendocino County, closed the roadway for hours due to the investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

