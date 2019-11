LA PAZ, Bolivia — Evo Morales, who transformed Bolivia as its first indigenous president, was flying to exile in Mexico on Tuesday after weeks of violent protests, leaving behind a confused power vacuum in the Andean nation.

Morales flew out on a Mexican government plane late Monday hours after being granted asylum. As his supporters and foes fought on the streets of Bolivia's capital, an opposition leader laid out a possible — but still uncertain — path toward new elections in the wake of the president's resignation.

Prodded by military leaders, Morales stepped down Sunday following weeks of widespread protests fed by allegations of electoral fraud in the Oct. 20 presidential election that he claimed to have won.

Resignations by every other constitutionally designated successor left unclear who would take his place and how.

The Senate's second vice president, opposition politician Jeanine Añez, called a legislative session on Tuesday to formally accept Morales' resignation and choose an interim replacement.

Under the plan, she would take temporary control of the Senate, making her next in line for the presidency.

"The country is experiencing dramatic moments and all parliamentarians have the obligation to give certainty to the country," she told a news conference.

But it wasn't immediately clear if the session would occur or if it a majority of senators would go along. Morales backers still have a majority in the body.

Morales' departure was a dramatic fall for the one-time llama shepherd from the Bolivian highlands and former coca growers' union leader who as president helped lift millions out poverty, increased social rights and presided over nearly 14 years of stability and high economic growth in South America's poorest country.

In the end, though, his downfall was prompted by his insistence on holding onto power despite a public referendum against continuous reelections.

"It pains me to leave the country for political reasons, but I'll always be concerned," Morales said on Twitter. "l'll return soon, with more strength and energy."

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard published a photo of Morales holding the flag of Mexico, saying that the plane had left Bolivia and that Morales was safe.

Ebrard said Mexican diplomats had to scramble to arrange a flight path for the plane because some nations initially closed airspace to it. The plane stopped in Paraguay to refuel and was due to arrive in Mexico later on Tuesday.

Angry supporters of the socialist leader set barricades ablaze to close some roads leading to the country's main airport Monday, while his foes blocked most of the streets leading to the capital's main square in front of Congress and the presidential palace. Police urged residents of La Paz to stay in their homes and authorities said the army would join in policing efforts to avoid an escalation of violence.

Local media reported that Morales supporters were marching on La Paz from the nearby city of El Alto, a Morales stronghold, to try to break the street blockades thrown up by his opponents and reach the capital's main square.

But the tensions were defused after Gen. Williams Kaliman, the chief of the armed forces, announced a joint police-military operation in a television address. He said the hope was to "avoid bloodshed and mourning of the Bolivian family," and he urged Bolivians to help restore peace.

"It was a night of fear. I couldn't sleep and I just kept praying," said Yorka López, a homemaker, who handed out warm coffee to neighbors who had stayed out throughout the night in the streets guarding homes and businesses.