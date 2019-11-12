Risk of simultaneous blazes is making California fire agencies hesitate to help each other

﻿For nearly 70 years, California fire departments have fought blazes statewide through a codified system of neighbor helping neighbor.

But as catastrophic windblown wildfires strike with more frequency, California’s system of mutual aid is under stress, with fire chiefs sometimes reluctant to assist their counterparts or unaware help is needed because of outdated communications.

Chiefs of the state’s biggest fire departments say the connective tissue of mutual aid has become weakened in the last 20 years. The days of sending every available resource to help put out a neighbor’s fire without question has been replaced with hesitation — should some be held back to save money, or in case another fire erupts nearby?

“In 2003 in San Diego, I was a battalion chief, the way we supported mutual aid was, if you asked, we sent,” said Brian Fennessy, now chief of the Orange County Fire Authority. “We didn’t talk about drawing down (resources). How far should we allow ourselves to be drawn down? That wasn’t even a conversation.”

That 2003 firestorm was a game changer for mutual aid, Fennessy said. In a matter of days, thousands of homes were destroyed and hundreds of thousands of acres were burned across San Diego and San Bernardino counties. More than 20 lives were claimed. The Cedar fire was the one of the last of the big blazes to ignite and San Diego County found itself outgunned, with the bulk of its force fighting fires to the north.

“There was some political pressure at that point that, ‘Wait a minute, as a county and city fire protection district, you shouldn’t allow yourself to get so drawn down where you can’t provide basic services,’” Fennessy said. “‘Maybe I won’t send six strike teams. Maybe I’ll send three.’”

At the same time, the state’s mutual-aid computer program, the Resource Ordering and Status System, or ROSS, is antiquated — better designed for logging pay and hours than rapidly shifting resources across multiple counties.

In a perfect world, ROSS would rapidly identify which fire departments are best positioned to respond to a developing blaze and alert them. But commanders say the system is so outdated it hinders them from getting to the scene of a fire quickly.

As a workaround, the chiefs of Southern California’s biggest firefighting agencies — Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties along with Los Angeles City Fire — say they now circumvent the mutual-aid system altogether in the first stages of fighting a fast-moving fire.

When the Saddleridge fire broke out in Sylmar in late October, Fennessy said he dispatched firefighters before the request arrived at his station. When the 46 fire broke out in Riverside County in the middle of the night amid powerful winds, Los Angeles County sent two teams of engines and firefighters even though the request didn’t reach dispatchers until 9:30 a.m., officials said.

“From the perspective of accountability and tracking resources, it’s a good tool,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said of the mutual-aid software. “But from a perspective of getting resources to an incident quickly, it creates delays.”

The system is essentially facing challenges on two fronts: not enough resources and aging technology.

The lack of resources was highlighted last month when Los Angeles County released its after-action report on the Woolsey fire.

In the Woolsey fire’s first 10 hours, commanders requested 299 additional fire engines and received only 42% of what they’d asked for. By the time the worst of the blaze was over, requests for 874 engines had gone unfulfilled, or 50% of what commanders asked for never arrived. Crews had been stretched thin by the time the Woolsey fire broke out because of the Camp fire in Paradise and the Hill fire in Ventura County, which started less than an hour before Woolsey and was a more immediate threat to nearby structures.