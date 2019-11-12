Santa Rosa car theft leads to chase, arrest

Santa Rosa police early Tuesday arrested a man suspected of car theft after a short car and foot chase, according to police.

A report of the theft of a Toyota sedan from South Wright Road about 12:15 a.m. brought law enforcement officers to the rural southwest Santa Rosa area.

A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy then spotted the vehicle on Sebastopol Road and tried to stop the driver, who didn’t pull over, said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Hector De Leon.

The deputy hit the Toyota with his patrol vehicle to get it to spin and slow and the driver then ran from the sedan, De Leon said.

A short foot chase ended with the arrest of Garrett Glen, 26, of Washington state.

Glen was booked into the Sonoma County Jail, suspected of car theft, possessing a stolen car and resisting arrest. He was being held Tuesday on $30,000 bail.

