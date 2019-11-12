Sheriff: Two found with check stolen from Kincade fire evacuee, rifle silencer arrested

A woman was arrested along the Sonoma County coast Monday when a deputy found a check in her purse stolen from a person evacuated during the Kincade fire, authorities said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy came across the woman, Stewarts Point resident Latisha McCloud, 35, after responding to a 8 a.m. call about a man down near Highway 1 at Annapolis Road, located just south of Pebble Beach, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

The deputy arrived and found a red Ford truck with the driver’s door open. McCloud was sitting in the driver’s seat while Gualala resident Jason Bean, 47, slept in her lap. The deputy began speaking to the pair and placed Bean in handcuffs when he realized the man was drunk.

Bean then told the deputy there was a firearm in the car, which the deputy found under the backseat of the car.

The bolt-action rifle was equipped with a silencer, which are illegal in California. Bean told the deputy he used the rifle to hunt deer to feed his kids and that the silencer was to keep the gun quiet, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The deputy then began searching McCloud’s purse and found a check valued over $1,000 that did not belong to her, Valencia said. She was arrested and a call to the check’s owner revealed it had been stolen out of a Geyserville mailbox during the Kincade fire evacuation.

McCloud was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property and remained there Tuesday afternoon with a $5,000 bail. Bean was booked for felony possession of a silencer and misdemeanor public intoxication but has since been released on a $25,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.