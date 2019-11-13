Rohnert Park begins transition to district-based elections for City Council

Rohnert Park took its first formal step Tuesday toward district-based elections for City Council, deciding to move away from at-large contests starting in November 2020 under threat of a lawsuit over claims the city’s current system deprives proportionate representation to Latino residents.

The five-member City Council accepted a staff recommendation that it transition to district-based elections rather than fight a Southern California attorney who last month confronted the city with allegations of disenfranchisement of minority voters.

In consecutive unanimous votes, council members approved the city’s intent to switch to district elections as well as maintain its format of an annually rotating mayor.

Some members of the council did so only grudgingly, while voicing their frustration.

More than 120 California cities and 200 school districts have had similar accusations thrust upon them — many by same Malibu attorney, Kevin Shenkman — according to city consultant National Demographics Corporation. Of the handful that fought the change in court, several have spent millions of dollars in legal fees, and none have prevailed.

“Personally, I think it’s ridiculous. But I don’t think we have a choice,” said Vice Mayor Joe Callinan, who has served on the council since 2008 and is next up for the mayor role. “It wouldn’t be a wise decision as a council member to cost our city millions of dollars over something that we know we can’t win.”

The council met behind closed doors last month to review a letter from Shenkman that accused the city of using at-large elections that he claimed violated the state’s voting rights law, citing underrepresentation of the Rohnert Park’s Latino population on the City Council. About a quarter of city residents are Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and none of the present council members identify as Latino. The city is home to abut 43,000, according to the Census Bureau, but city consultants will go off a lower number, about 41,000, from the most recent census in 2010.

After the closed-door meeting Oct. 22, Mayor Gina Belforte announced that the council would begin its transition process, including five sessions to take public input — the first of which was Tuesday.

Three people spoke during public comment, two of whom advocated for the district-based voting model. Of them, longtime Rohnert Park resident Jim Duffy, 55, favored a format similar to Windsor’s, which would elect a mayor to four-year terms separate from four new districts.

“I think it’s a healthier model overall,” he told the council. “It’ll provide some real discussion on the direction we want the city to go in.”

Instead, council members voted 5-0 to maintain five equal seats with a rotating mayoral position for the city. The first draft maps of proposed districts are set to be unveiled in December. The challenge for the city’s consultant is to draw districts that are roughly equal in population and do not divide neighborhoods or so-called communities of interest.

Both the city of Santa Rosa and Santa Rosa City Schools swapped to district-based elections in 2018 under similar legal pressure from Shenkman. Windsor, which also was targeted by Shenkman, made the change earlier this year. In each case, Shenkman was entitled to legal fees up to $30,000 under a provision of the state’s voting rights law meant to compensate plaintiffs who force an election-system overhaul.